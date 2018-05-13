

The Canadian Press





Some 3,500 truckers will be "paying a visit" to approximately sixty Transport Ministry service centers to protest against the presence of unregulated truckers on public sites.

According to ANCAI - L'Association nationale des camionneurs - the use of uncertified truckers leaves the door wide open to corruption and the deployment of false invoicing schemes.

Director General, Gaétan Légaré, mentioned that all departmental service centers will be visited and that disruptions are expected, particularly around Parliament Hill in Quebec City and on the Turcot Interchange in Montreal.

Traffic is likely to be slowed down if not completely stalled during rush hour around 6:30 a.m.

Légaré denounced the inaction of the Transport Minister, which, according to him, continues to retain the services of truckers who are not governed by the Commission des transports du Québec.