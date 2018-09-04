Featured Video
Protective netting should be in all arenas, says Quebec coroner after hockey puck death
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:27PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:30PM EDT
The death of a 12-year-old girl after she was struck by a hockey puck has prompted a Quebec coroner to ask the province to study the possibility of installing protective nets in all arenas.
The accident occurred April 1, 2017, while Annie Alaku-Papigatuk was watching a hockey game in Salluit, a community in northern Nunavik.
She was sitting in the second row around the middle of the rink where there was no protective net when a puck struck her in the head near her right eyebrow.
A report by coroner Steeve Poisson says the young girl started crying, but did not lose consciousness. The girl said she was OK and able to walk and an adult who was with her applied a snow-filled bag to her head.
Alaku-Papigatuk was accompanied home where she later complained of a headache and started to vomit.
The following morning, her father noticed she wasn't breathing and took her to the local health centre where medical personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive her.
