MONTREAL -- The director of criminal prosecutors (DPCP) will not charge the Quebec City police officers involved in an intervention that led to a woman being injured when she allegedly jumped from a fourth-floor balcony on April 26, 2019.

After a Quebec police watchdog (BEI) report, the DPCP concluded, "the analysis of the evidence does not reveal the commission of a criminal offence by police officers from the City of Quebec (SPVQ)."

According to the release, the alleged assault occured when a woman called 911 after a friend was threatening to kill herself by jumping from her fourth-floor balcony.

The woman arrived at her friend's residence around 12:45 p.m. and tried to dissuade her friend, who was sitting on the balcony railing, from jumping.

After a second 911 call, two officers arrived and carried out an intervention on the young woman potentially attempting suicide.

The release says the police entered without knocking to avoid risking startling the woman. They began trying to persuade her to come off down off the railing.

"The young woman responded negatively and stated that she intends to jump," the release reads.

The officers persisted, but the young woman jumped more than 12 metres landing on her back.

She was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The BEI report was handed over to the crown that examined the evidence to see if a crime was committed, and the prosecutor has informed the woman of the decision.

The DPCP found that the SPVQ officers did not commit a criminal offence.