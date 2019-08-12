

The Canadian Press





Frej Haj-Messaoud, the man who allegedly lit his ex-wife on fire Friday night in Quebec City, appeared before a judge at the Quebec City courthouse Monday morning to answer to charges of attempted murder and assault.

Crown Attorney Sabrina Lambert-Michel opposes his release.

"To ensure the gentleman's presence in court and to protect the public, given the nature and the seriousness of the charges," she said after the hearing.

Frej Haj-Messaoud will remain detained at least until Friday.

SQ officers arrested the 39-year-old man around 11:35 a.m. Saturday in front of a fast-food restaurant on Girardin St. in Drummondville, near Highway 20, about 150 kilometres west of the Quebec capital.

The man's ex-wife, 27, suffered serious burns, including on the face, back and hands. She is still fighting for her life two days after the tragedy.

The assault allegedly occurred Friday night on Arago Street in the Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood of Quebec City.

Several people witnessed the tragedy, including his mother and children. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect set the young lady on fire before fleeing.

The Taxi Co-op Quebec driver's young children were taken into care by their grandmother. They were taken to a hospital centre as a preventive measure, but were not injured, according to the SPVQ spokesperson.

Passersby tried to help the victim to extinguish the flames with blankets.

A photo of police officers carrying a fire extinguisher while escorting Haj-Messaoud is under investigation.