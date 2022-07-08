Prosecution makes final arguments against Que. man alleged to have incited hatred against Jews

A Quebec prosecutor is arguing that a Montreal man sought to promote hate against Jews when he wrote an article published on a neo-Nazi website.

Prosecutor Patrick Lafreniere is making his final arguments Friday in Quebec court in the trial of Gabriel Sohier Chaput, 35, who faces one count of willfully promoting hatred.

The defendant has admitted to being the author of the 2017 article on the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

Lafreniere says the fact the article -- which claimed that 2017 would be the year of Nazism -- was published on a website that displays pictures of Adolf Hitler and other images associated with the Nazis must be taken into consideration.

He says the text of the article, which refers to Jewish people as "our enemies," is likely to incite hate against the Jewish community.

Sohier Chaput's lawyer argued in March that the article was ironic and meant to be humourous.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.

