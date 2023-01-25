Proposed health agency 'Sante-Quebec' would take heat off Dube, Liberals accuse

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks to reporters about the situation at Maissoneuve-Rosemont Hospital Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks to reporters about the situation at Maissoneuve-Rosemont Hospital Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon