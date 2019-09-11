

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Property values are up dramatically in the Montreal area according to a new assessment roll released Wednesday.

Overall values have spiked by an average of 13.7 per cent in the agglomeration, which includes Montreal and 15 neighbouring cities; they were up only 5.9 per cent in the previous roll released three years ago. Condo values have risen by 8.7 per cent, up from 2.7 per cent in 2017. Single-family detached homes are up 20 per cent.

The highest borough increase is in Verdun, which sees property values rise 19.8 per cent. Sud-Ouest values are up 17.1 per cent, while those in the Plateau Mont-Royal are up 16.7 per cent. The boroughs of Outremont, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Ville-Marie, Lachine and Pierrefonds-Roxboro all have increases above 12.7 per cent, which is the average increase for boroughs in Montreal.

In the suburbs, the highest increases are in Ile Dorval (up almost 30 per cent), and Beaconsfield, which is up just over 25 per cent. Hampstead, Mount Royal, Kirkland and Westmount also rose over 20 per cent.

Non-residential values have increased on average by just under 10 per cent.

