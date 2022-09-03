Promises in early childhood expected Saturday on Quebec election trail

On the seventh day of the Quebec election campaign, leaders continue their journey through the 125 ridings of the province. After having discussed transportation and seniors, early childhood will be a hot topic on Saturday.

On the agenda, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is expected to address the "100 per cent CPE (public daycare) objective" of his party during a press conference in the Saint-Sauveur district of Quebec City. He will then take part in a family activity at the Cap-Rouge nautical park as well as a meeting with citizens as part of the Fête Arc-en-ciel de Québec.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will also hold a press conference to announce a Québec Solidaire commitment regarding public daycares, along with Rimouski candidate Carol-Ann Kack and Rivière-du-Loup-Témiscouata hopeful Myriam Lapointe-Gagnon. He will be in Rimouski for the morning, before heading to Longueuil in the evening. Manon Massé will be in Val-David.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, who discussed the subject of early childhood education the day before, will be in Senneterre on Saturday. She will hold a press conference after her visit to the PLC manufacturing company. She will then visit the Desjardins private seniors residence.

In the Coalition Avenir Quebec camp, leader François Legault will begin the day in Montreal, in the riding of Anjou-Louis-Riel where he will hold a press briefing. He will then head to Montérégie, where he will visit a farm.

For the Conservative Party of Quebec, leader Éric Duhaime will spend the afternoon in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, in the Mauricie region, where he will hold a press conference and visit the Tractor Festival. In the evening, he will travel to Victoriaville for a rally.