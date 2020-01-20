MONTREAL -- Projet Montreal presented its candidate Monday for a by-election in St-Leonard.

Valerie Plante's team put forward Arij El Korbi, who is currently a commissioner with the Pointe-de-l'Île School Board.

El Korbi has lived in St-Leonard her entire life, and said she has a strong sense of community.

"The quality that I think that I bring is diversity and inclusion. I think it's really important to hear more than the diversity that is within St-Leonard, I think it's really important to bring it to Montreal at large," she said.

Every other member of the borough belongs to opposition party Ensemble Montreal, whose candidate is Angela Gentile.

She runs a chain of garden centres and was received a Jubilee Citizenship Award in 2012

The by-election takes place on March 15.