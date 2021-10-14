MONTREAL -- If re-elected, Projet Montreal says it plans to turn a minimum of 15 vacant lots into sports fields over the next four years.

The party announced Thursday it will invest $3.3 million during its next mandate to transform underused spaces mainly owned by the city into playgrounds where hundreds of children, teens and adults can take part in physical activity.

"Sport is a powerful tool for inclusion and promotes physical and psychological health,” said Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante. “These transitional facilities will improve the quality of life in the neighbourhoods where they will be built. They will also allow quickly provide Montrealers with places to exercise and meet each other.”

The lots will be developed into basketball courts, soccer fields and floor hockey spaces, among others. Three sports sites will be built in the first year, followed by four in the following three years

“Every time I go to doors, young families, they tell me that we don't have enough space for the youth to play basketball, soccer,” said Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce mayoral candidate Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. “I hear that every day in the borough. So I'm going to be able to meet that demand.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. With files from CTV News Montreal's Iman Kassam.