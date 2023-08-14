Program helps Montreal-area families afford rising back-to-school costs
While back-to-school shopping can be fun for kids, it can be a difficult economics test for many parents.
Returning to class is just a few weeks away, and some parents face big bills. Opération Sac à dos (Operation School Backpack) gives out supplies, and this year it has had to expand to meet a growing need.
The initiative will hand out 7,000 school bags, but more are needed to meet demand.
"It doubled in the past two years, and that's just in Montreal," said Audrey Renaud, general manager of Regroupment Partage, which runs the program.
"What we offer right now only covers about 15 per cent of the actual demand, so no, we're not even close."
For Melanie Desormeaux and her two teenagers, it's desperately needed.
"When we get help like this, it's enough to bring a tear to your eye," Desormeaux said.
Supplies handed out to families through the Operation sac a dos program include glue, pencils, and notebooks. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
For the first time, it's extended its program to Longueuil and the North Shore.
"This population is totally changing. The so-called middle class, which used to be part of another economic status, are now the ones asking for help," Renaud said.
"Those people are not prepared for this kind of financial struggle, they never thought they would face something like this in their life."
Based on what grade they're about to enter, students can pick out a range of supplies, including glue, pencil crayons and notebooks, and leave with a new bag full of supplies and ready for the school year.
"As for the kids, the smiles they get for actually choosing something that is not second-hand and is brand new, they just light up," Renaud said.
"They're always happy," said Gonzalo Hernandez, a volunteer.
Opération Sac à dos runs for the rest of the week in and around Montreal.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
DEVELOPING | Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
Toronto
-
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after fire in Toronto west end
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Atlantic
-
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
-
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
-
Number of projects making way in uptown Saint John, N.B.
Construction on a new park on the site of the former Barbour’s General Store is set to begin next week, while Port Saint John officials aim to complete their new green space along the Harbour Passage before the height of cruise season.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
-
London police arrest two teenagers in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Two teenagers wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills have been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
-
Morning rush hour crash in south London, Ont. claims life
It was a devastating scene at the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Dingman Drive in London Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
2 charged in Sioux Lookout murder as number of northern Ont. homicides grow
Two people are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Sioux Lookout woman on Friday as the number of recent homicides in northern Ontario grows.
Calgary
-
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
-
Armed robbery at Calgary consignment store leads to meth bust
Three people are facing charges in an armed robbery at a Calgary consignment store that led to more than $27,000 worth of meth being seized.
-
Senior saved after becoming lost while hiking south of Calgary
A woman in her 70s was saved by police officers on Monday after going astray while hiking south of Calgary.
Kitchener
-
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
-
Series of Kitchener break-ins leave residents on edge
A series of break-ins in some Kitchener neighbourhoods has left residents feeling uneasy.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
-
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
-
Police watchdog investigating after officer shoots, seriously injures B.C. man
B.C.'s police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police seek culprit in hate-crime confrontation
Edmonton police are looking for help identifying a man involved in a confrontation believed to be motivated by hate.
-
Shelter-in-place order in Mill Woods lifted, 2 in custody: police
A shelter-in-place order for a Mill Woods neighbourhood is over.
-
Federal NDP call out Ottawa on affordable housing during Edmonton stop
On Monday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke with local families at the North Glenora Community League alongside NDP MPs Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson.
Windsor
-
'It was just a crazy week': Windsorites reflect on 20th anniversary of 2003 blackout
Instead of celebrating her wedding anniversary in Chicago as she had originally planned with her husband 20 years ago, Sandra Garofalo found herself inside a van — watching a movie with the air conditioning cranked up.
-
One suspect arrested, four wanted in assault investigation
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is searching for four others following an assault with a weapon on Church Street.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Regina
-
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
-
SaskPower generation plant still out of commission after June flood
SaskPower is still working to get one of the province's largest power plants up and running more than two months after it flooded.
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
Ottawa
-
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
-
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
-
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Saskatoon
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.