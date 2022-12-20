Production of fake vaccine passports keeping UPAC busy
Quebec's permanent anti-corruption squad (UPAC) has received an increased number of complaints over the past year. Of the 795 registered, about 300 were related to the production of fake vaccine passports.
Anti-corruption commissioner Frédérick Gaudreau presented his 2021-2022 annual management report on Tuesday at a press conference in Quebec City.
He indicated that the year 2022 was marked by complaints and investigations concerning the production and use of false vaccine passports that were in use at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The production of false documents is a criminal act, he said, pointing out that the people involved, those who allegedly issued the false vaccine passports, held public service jobs
He said their action was "serious."
"(These are) people in whom society, the population places trust and we expect high standards of integrity, so it is our mission precisely to prevent this."
"People who (...) claim to have a vaccine passport and say they were vaccinated, but they weren't, I think there is a major public health issue and that's why we have made it a priority."
Overall, the number of reports jumped 139 percent in one year, Gaudreau said.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Dec. 20, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
Charities anticipating donations decline as Canadians' needs increase
Anticipating declining donations and increasing need for their services, Canadian charities are hoping people with means will still donate during the holidays.
BREAKING | Defence Department gets OK to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets: CP sources
The Department of National Defence recently received quiet approval to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets and related gear.
U.S. Congress moves to ban TikTok from government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remained covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect. As of today, companies can no longer produce or bring into Canada plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Air Force reinstates officers disciplined for 'egregious' fighter pilot call sign
The Royal Canadian Air Force is reinstating two officers disciplined over a homophobic nickname given to a fighter pilot.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Toronto
-
'Life is never going to be the same:' Husband of woman injured in Vaughan shooting speaks out
The husband of the lone survivor of a mass shooting at a Vaughan condo building on Sunday has spoken out about the incident, saying he believes the gunman targeted his wife and others who served on the building’s condo board.
-
Ombudsman releases scathing report after Toronto boy, 10, found malnourished and living in squalor
A 10-year-old boy was found malnourished and living in squalor in October 2018 but the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto refused to take him into their custody, prompting “horrified” police officers to step in.
-
Ontario has not released an update on its digital ID program in over a year
There have been no updates on Ontario’s digital ID program since November 2021, including whether or not the government intends on continuing to pursue the program.
Atlantic
-
Alerts issued for Maritimes ahead of Friday storm that risks power outages
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Maritime provinces for Friday afternoon into Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia's latest budget forecast calls for smaller-than-expected deficit
Nova Scotia's finance minister says the province is expected to end its fiscal year in the red, but the projected size of the deficit for 2022-23 will be smaller than expected.
-
SIRT clears Halifax police officers after man claims his rib was broken during arrest
Nova Scotia's police watchdog has determined Halifax Regional Police officers should not be charged after a man claimed to have suffered a broken rib during an arrest.
London
-
State of emergency declared by Oneida First Nations of the Thames
A state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames because the community’s primary source of water has reached an all time low.
-
Wish granted for London boy living with 'butterfly syndrome'
A London boy whose skin is fragile to the slightest touch has received an early Christmas present. Amin Alahmad, 10, was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
-
Minor injuries reported after crash involving school bus
Three people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead, three in custody for murder at Sudbury hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a double homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. In the last week in northern Ontario, there have been a total of five murders.
-
Investigation launched into inmate's death at Beaver Creek Institute
An investigation has been launched after the death of an inmate at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.
-
Insolvent Springer Aerospace should be sold by April
A Sault-area aerospace firm hopes to emerge from insolvency under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act through the sale of the company by April.
Calgary
-
Car fire in Saddle Ridge condo building parkade sends residents into the cold
Residents were evacuated from a 25-unit condo building in the city's northeast Tuesday morning after a car went up in flames in the underground parkade.
-
Calgary Zoo unveils names of twin red panda cubs
The Calgary Zoo has announced the names of the newest members of the red panda pack.
-
Appeal dismissed for Calgary man who sought to have manslaughter sentence reduced
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied a Calgary man's request to have his manslaughter sentence reduced.
Kitchener
-
Canada bans import and manufacturing of grocery bags, other single-use plastics
As of today, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.
-
-
Off-duty Peel police officer involved in alleged assault in Stratford: SIU
The province’s police watchdog has terminated its investigation into an alleged assault at a Stratford hotel involving an off-duty Peel regional police officer.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Hours-long bus waits, frozen SkyTrain doors: B.C. snowstorm’s transit impacts
BC Transit announced Tuesday morning it was suspending service for all 26 bus routes it operates in the Central Fraser Valley, including the Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison transit systems.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
Edmonton
-
Mandatory OT, staff vacation cancellations possible as Stollery sees rush of sick kids
Due to "surging" respiratory viruses, Alberta Health Services implemented new staffing measures at the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
All 30 piers along Valley Line Southeast LRT fixed, TransEd ready to resume testing: CEO
All 30 piers that needed repairs along Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT have been fixed, allowing TransEd to resume testing the full line, its CEO said Tuesday.
-
Wetaskiwin County woman dead; man charged with 1st-degree murder
A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Wetaskiwin County woman.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg powers forward with installing electric vehicle chargers
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Amherstburg took place Tuesday.
-
Windsor man wins brand new Harley in fundraiser
A Windsor man is heading home with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle Tuesday morning after holding the lucky ticket in the 31st annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery’s early bird draw.
-
After 25 years of playing Lotto Max, group of coworkers win big
A group of 10 coworkers is sure to be going into the holiday season with some extra cheer this year as the lucky winners of $100,000.
Regina
-
RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.
A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
24 supportive housing units opening in Regina due to new federal, provincial partnership
Through a new partnership, a Regina non-profit will be able to provide 24 units of supportive housing for those at risk of homelessness in the Queen City.
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Food Bank giving emergency $500,000 grant amid surging demand
The Ottawa Food Bank is giving an emergency grant to food banks within its network amid what it calls 'unprecedented' demand.
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters voted The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year
The group of protesters who took over the streets around Parliament Hill and blockaded border crossings to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions has been named The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon airport sees delays, cancellations due to 'extreme weather across Canada'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
-
City of Saskatoon spends $17M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater viral load on the wane
Traces of the virus that causes COVID-19 decreased by 34 per cent in Saskatoon’s wastewater report indicates a drop in COVID-19 infections.