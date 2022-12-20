Production of fake vaccine passports keeping UPAC busy

Quebec's permanent anti-corruption squad (UPAC) has received an increased number of complaints over the past year. Of the 795 registered, about 300 were related to the production of fake vaccine passports.

Anti-corruption commissioner Frédérick Gaudreau presented his 2021-2022 annual management report on Tuesday at a press conference in Quebec City.

He indicated that the year 2022 was marked by complaints and investigations concerning the production and use of false vaccine passports that were in use at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production of false documents is a criminal act, he said, pointing out that the people involved, those who allegedly issued the false vaccine passports, held public service jobs

He said their action was "serious."

"(These are) people in whom society, the population places trust and we expect high standards of integrity, so it is our mission precisely to prevent this."

"People who (...) claim to have a vaccine passport and say they were vaccinated, but they weren't, I think there is a major public health issue and that's why we have made it a priority."

Overall, the number of reports jumped 139 percent in one year, Gaudreau said.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Dec. 20, 2022.