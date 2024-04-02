MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate in front of aerospace company in Longueuil

    Share

    Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, early Tuesday morning to interrupt operations at Héroux-Devtek, an international aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures landing gear.

    The group disrupted daily operations at the company's Thurber Street plant by blocking road access and barring access to the main doors.

    The goal, according to a press release by the Palestinian Youth Movement, is to demand "an end to the arms trade with Israel."

    The demonstrators say they also want "an end to their [the company's] participation in [the] Lockheed Martin's F-35 program and with Israel and the Israeli Occupation Forces."

    "Hundreds of thousands of people across Canada have been mobilizing for over five months to stop this genocide," said Sarah Shamy, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Youth Movement, who was not involved with the blockade. "The people know that they cannot rely on their complicit governments to take meaningful steps to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine, so we have taken matters into our own hands."

    The group is promising weekly marches, vigils, rallies and other actions to disrupt weapons manufacturers and the economy at large "until Palestine is free."

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News