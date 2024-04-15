Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-in at Montreal bank

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a sit-in at a bank in downtown Montreal on Monday.

They entered the Scotiabank near the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Metcalfe St.

Montreal police were on scene, notably at the nearby American consulate.

Demonstrations took place worldwide Monday as part of an international economic blockade in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Protesters targeted the Scotiabank headquarters in Toronto, and in Halifax, police say 21 protesters were arrested.

Organizers said they need to shift from symbolic actions to those that disrupt the economy.