A rainfall warning didn't stop several thousand protesters from gathering in downtown Montreal Sunday to voice their support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Under the looming threat of a ground invasion, the war entered its 16th day as Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants.

The Montreal protest was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, Montreal4Palestine and student groups in universities across the city.

Around 2 p.m., the crowd in Montreal filled Dorchester Square in Montreal as they waved Palestinian flags under the eyes of police officers who were monitoring the event.

The groups are calling for an end to the bombing of Palestinian civilians and "an end to Canada’s complicity in Israel’s horrific war crimes," according to a news release.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of whom were mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack on Oct. 7. At least 212 people were captured and dragged back to Gaza. Two Americans were released on Friday.

More than 4,600 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. That includes the disputed toll from a hospital explosion.

On Sunday, Israel welcomed Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike the hospital in Gaza on Oct.17.

- With files from The Associated Press

This is a developing story that will be updated.