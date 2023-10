Pro-Palestinian protesters in Montreal denounce deadly bombing at Gaza hospital

A large group voicing support for Palestinians held a protest in Montreal Tuesday afternoon just hours after a bombing at a hospital in Gaza City killed more than 500 people.

More than 1,000 people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Montreal to call on the American government to denounce the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to stop sending financial support to the Israeli military amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets in downtown Montreal from U.S consulate to the Israeli consulate. Heavy police presence here tonight. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/lDPwsz8VlT — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) October 17, 2023

"The people have been murdered in cold blood," Bara Abuhamed, a member of Montreal for Palestine group that helped organize the demonstration, said about the hospital bombing.

"We're here to stand up for those people, we're here to stand up and call for the end of the siege on Gaza. This is a humanitarian crisis that's happening. These are international war crimes that are being committed and we cannot stand by and watch."

Hamas and Israel traded blame for the deadly blast. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement his military was not responsible.

Many of the victims at the bombing included children who were seeking shelter.

Tuesday's protest in Montreal comes a day before U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel in a show of support.

Abuhamed called on Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to denounce what he said are international war crimes happening in Gaza since the ongoing conflict in the region exploded after an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 left more than 1,200 dead in Israel.

Protesters gather outside the U.S. consulate in Montreal on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

He said Biden and Trudeau are "quick to support the Israeli government" but are too reluctant to publicly hold the country accountable for the killing of Palestinian civilians.

"Already this bombing today, Israel has refused responsibility. It claimed that it was a terrorist organization there [that did it]. Their stories aren't aligning. We need to stop killing civilians. We need to stop bombing the people of Gaza and the siege on Gaza and stop funding international war crimes," Abuhamed said.

A group of protesters gather outside the Israeli consulate in Montreal after a deadly bombing killed more than 500 people in Gaza on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

Demonstrators later marched to the Israeli consulate in Montreal to chant message of support for Gaza and wave Palestinian flags.

Anisa Awad said she was shocked to read about the hospital bombing. "How is that humane?" she said in an interview while in the crowd.

"I'm here for Palestine. I'm here for justice. I'm here for my people. I'm Palestinian and my heart is bleeding. I don't even know what to feel anymore. Seeing the amazing turnout in a short amount of time gives me hope that justice will prevail.

Organizers said another demonstration is being planned in Montreal on Sunday.

-With files from CTV News Montreal's Angela Mackenzie