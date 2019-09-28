A 12-year-old boy is riding with a smile on his face after a professional cyclist mended his broken heart after his brand new bike was stolen.

Max Kruk felt what many in the city feel when they go to where they left their bike parked only to find there's nothing there.

"It was a really nice bike, but then I left it outside one night in the backyard, and the next morning, it was stolen," said Kruk.

His mother, Monique Weston, felt her son's heartache.

"I went into a panic," she said. "I ran outside and all he could get out through the tears as I was waiting to hear him was 'why would someone do this to me?'"

Kruk spent months saving up for the bike, and when Canadian professional cyclist James Piccoli saw Weston's angry post on social media about the stolen bike, he rode to the rescue.

Piccoli assembled a custom-built bike for the boy using some of his own professional equipment.

Picolli began racing professionally at 22, and is currently training in the UK.

Kruk may just follow in his new hero's peddles.

"Maybe. Who knows," he said.