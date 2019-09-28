A 12-year-old boy is riding with a smile on his face after a professional cyclist mended his broken heart after his brand new bike was stolen.

Max Kruk felt what many in the city feel when they go to where they left their bike parked only to find there's nothing there.

"It was a really nice bike, but then I left it outside one night in the backyard, and the next morning, it was stolen," said Kruk.

His mother, Monique Weston, felt her son's heartache.

"I went into a panic," she said. "I ran outside and all he could get out through the tears as I was waiting to hear him was 'why would someone do this to me?'"

Kruk spent months saving up for the bike, and when Canadian professional cyclist James Piccoli saw Weston's angry post on social media about the stolen bike, he rode to the rescue.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have a story... a couple of weeks ago Maxs bike was stolen... he had worked with his dad and saved up money for it, sold his other bike towards it and well... I died a bit when the first thing he said through his tears was “why would someone do this to me”... however he made a pretty smooth recovery and I posted a message on our private neighbourhood fb group about it... turns out there are humans who are above and beyond and @jamespiccoli is one of them... he offered to build Max a bike... and while being a world class cyclists helps... its who he is on the inside that is what’s most impressive. It’s not even just some bike... it’s built using parts from James very first bike... it’s a magical bike, infused with the energy James holds in his resolve to work hard and “never give up”... this resolve is what’s put James on a flight tonight with his bikes enroute to race in Europe and a bright future as one of Canada’s top cyclists in his category. I can’t thank this human enough and Max and I will figure out a way to pay this forward... but I wanted to share this story in the spirit of a reminder that sometimes bad things have a way of turning into even better things. Feeling terribly grateful, thought I’d share. #mylife #meandmynotsomidgetslave #jamespiccoli #silverlinings #havefaithinhumanity #positivethinking #canadiancycling

Piccoli assembled a custom-built bike for the boy using some of his own professional equipment.

Picolli began racing professionally at 22, and is currently training in the UK.

Kruk may just follow in his new hero's peddles.

"Maybe. Who knows," he said.