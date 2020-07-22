MONTREAL -- The prize pool in Friday’s Lotto Max draw will rise to around $66 million, including a jackpot of $60 million.

In Quebec, four jackpots of $60 million were won in the Jan. 6, Feb. 10, and Dec. 22 draws in 2017 and the June 8 draw in 2018.

These wins, however, weren’t record-breaking.

On Feb. 25, a Quebec family of eight from the Quebec City and Chaudiere-Appalaches regions won $70 million in the Lotto Max draw – the biggest jackpot ever awarded by Loto-Quebec.

On June 11, 2019, a Quebec family split $65 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.