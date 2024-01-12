Private tutors already getting calls from parents as Quebec students play catch-up
The students are back in class after the teachers' strike and the Christmas vacation, and it appears many Quebec parents are worried about their children falling behind.
The education minister announced a catch-up plan earlier this week that included, among other measures, free after-hours tutoring to help students get up to speed after missing their studies.
But many parents have chosen not to wait — private tutors are already getting some calls.
Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie.
