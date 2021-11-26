MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante Friday to discuss an array of topics, including the issue of gun violence in the city.

Trudeau made a quick visit to City Hall to congratulate Plante on her re-election on Nov. 7, saying he welcomed the presence of a "progressive" city council, boasting a diverse leadership.

Speaking briefly to the press before their meeting, Plante said she was pleased to welcome Trudeau back to the city, saying they have "always worked well."

The two discussed various issues affecting the city, including housing, public transit, public safety and gun violence.

The spike in violent events involving firearms in Montreal is a growing concern for politicians of all levels.

Both Plante and Quebec Premier François Legault have called on Ottawa for better border control, as well as a ban on handguns.

Plante has also been quick to criticize Trudeau's proposal to let individual cities decide on handgun bans -- an idea the mayor called absurd on Monday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2021.