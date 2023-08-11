Pride, parades, Metallica and roadwork! Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal
In addition to remembering that the Montreal Pride parade is on Sunday and the First People's Fest is in full swing, drivers should note that tens of thousands are expected to attend Mettalica's two shows at the Olympic Stadium on Friday and Sunday.
In addition, there is roadwork planned on the Ile-aux-Tortes Bridge, in the Saint-Pierre Interchange, and on highways 13, 440 and 335, as well as the routes mentioned below.
Plan trips accordingly.
HIGHWAY 40 / ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE
Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in place.
- One of two eastbound lanes (towards Montreal) will be closed and there will be work on two westbound lanes (towards Vaudreuil-Dorion) on the bridge.
Ile-aux-Tourtes closures from Aug. 11 to 14, 2023.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).
HIGHWAY 13
In Laval, on the Highway 13 northbound section from Exit 12 (Samson, Notre-Dame, Saint-Martin boulevards), several configurations are planned for the weekend:
- From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 6 a.m. and on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the northbound section of the road will be closed between exit 12 and the Highway 440 entrance.
- On Sunday, two of three lanes will be closed between Sampson and Degenais boulevards.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Notre-Dame Boulevard entrance.
- Exits 15 (A-440, R-148, boulevard Dagenais) and 17 (boulevard Sainte-Rose).
From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect on Highway 13:
- Between Laval and Boisbriand, the road between exit 12 and the entrance to the R-344 (chemin de la Grande-Côte), including the Vachon bridge.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The entrances from Notre-Dame Boulevard, Highway 440 and Sainte-Rose Boulevard.
From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 13 between exit 12 and the Sainte-Rose Boulevard entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The entrances from Notre-Dame Boulevard, Highway 440 and Sainte-Rose Boulevard.
- Two of three lanes between Sainte-Rose Boulevard and Vachon Bridge.
Highway 13 closures from Aug. 11 to 14, 2023.
HIGHWAY 440
Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Laval, Highway 440 west, between exit 24 (Industriel Boulevard) and Highway 15.
From Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Laval, two of three lanes of Highway 440 west, between Industriel Boulevard and Highway 15.
- As a result, exit 24 is a default closure.
ROUTE 335
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Laval, Route 335 in both directions, between Dagenais and des Laurentides boulevards.
Route 335 closures from Aug. 11 to 14, 2023.
DECARIE BOULEVARD
- Two of three northbound lanes will be closed on Décarie Boulevard at Plamondon Avenue from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
HIGHWAY 30 (SERGE-MARCIL BRIDGE)
- One of two westbound lanes will be closed on the Serge-Marcil Bridge (spanning the St. Lawrence River between Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and Les Cèdres), from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
METALLICA
Metallica will play two shows at the Olympic Stadium (Friday and Sunday). As a result, the following streets will be closed on Friday from 9 a.m. to Saturday at 3 a.m. and from Sunday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.
- Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue between Pie-IX and Viau boulevards
- Pie-IX Boulevard between Hochelaga and Sherbrooke streets.
- Viau Boulevard between Hochelaga and Sherbrooke streets.
- Desjardins, De la Salle, Létourneux, Bennett, Aird, Sicard, Leclaire and Théodore streets will be partially closed to local traffic only. Proof of address will be required for vehicular access to your home.
- Marseille Street will be a two-way street on Aug. 11 and 13 as an exceptional measure.
NUESTROAMERICANA FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL PARADE
- Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, several downtown streets will be completely closed, including boulevards René-Lévesque and Robert-Bourassa and rue Sainte-Catherine.
PRIDE PARADE
- On Sunday, Rene-Levesque Boulevard will be closed between Guy and Metcalfe streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and between Metcalfe and Alexandre-DeSève streets from noon to 6 p.m.
The 2023 Montreal Pride parade route for Aug. 13, 2023. Roads will be closed in the area to accommodate.
All roadwork and events may be cancelled due to weather or other operational restraints. For complete up-to-date road closure information, visit Quebec511.info.
