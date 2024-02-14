MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Priceless' photo signed by Jean Beliveau stolen at Quebec peewee hockey tournament

    A 'priceless' photo of late Montreal Canadiens great Jean Beliveau was stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum. SOURCE: Quebec International Hockey Tournament/X A 'priceless' photo of late Montreal Canadiens great Jean Beliveau was stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum. SOURCE: Quebec International Hockey Tournament/X
    Share

    Quebec City police are investigating after a cherished photo signed by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau was reported stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum.

    Tournament director Patrick Dom says the theft occurred Sunday evening as hockey matches were underway at the Videotron Centre.

    Dom says the more than 60-year-old photo of Beliveau taking part in an event at the tournament's inauguration is a "priceless" part of the museum of memorabilia owned and operated by a longtime volunteer.

    The pop-up gallery in the Videotron Centre is a fixture of the annual competition, displaying dozens of photos, sculptures and relics of notable players.

    Beliveau, who died in 2014, played for the Montreal Canadiens between 1950 and 1971, winning 10 Stanley Cups before joining the team's management as executive vice-president.

    Tournament management is asking anyone with knowledge of the photo's whereabouts to contact them or local police.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 14, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News