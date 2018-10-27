

The Canadian Press





Brendan Gallagher and Max Domi scored 1:21 apart midway into the first period, and Carey Price made it standup with 33 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The Canadiens snapped a six-game losing streak against the Bruins, with the last victory coming at home on November 8, 2016. It was Price's 41st career shutout.

The Bruins lost for the first time at home this season after winning their first four -- all in regulation. They were the last NHL team to lose at home. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves.

Gallagher gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead 9:18 into the game when he beat Rask on a tough-angle shot. The winger fired a wrister from the right circle that slipped into the net between Rask's left arm and the post.

During a delayed penalty, Domi's hustle led to his goal that made it 2-0 at 10:39. Artturi Lehkonen was hooked breaking in alone and the puck slid behind the net where it collected it and sent it out front. Domi charged in, got the puck and shifted Rask out of position before firing it into the net under the cross bar.

The game lacked any real intensity in the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals; mainly because Montreal dominated defensively, limiting Boston's chances with tight defence.