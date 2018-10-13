

CTV Montreal





Goalie Carey Price won’t suit up when the Canadiens take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

The team announced on Twitter that Price is suffering from the flu. Backup Anti Niemi will get the start while Charlie Lindgren was called up from the Laval Rocket to serve as backup.

So far this season, Price has a 1-1-1- record with a 2.32 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

The Canadiens also announced that centre Tomas Plekanec will make his season debut. Plekanec, who was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season, will play his 999th NHL game.