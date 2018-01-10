

CTV Montreal





He hasn’t put up the number he’s used to and the team is a longshot to make the playoffs, but Carey Price will be an All-Star this year nonetheless.

The Canadiens’ goalie was named to the Atlantic team on Wednesday as the NHL released the full rosters for the exhibition game, which will be played in Tampa Bay on Jan. 28.

Price will be the sole Hab representing the team. Also on the Atlantic team are Bruin Brad Marchand, Maple Leaf Auston Matthews and four players from the Tampa Bay Lightning – Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos, who will captain the squad.

It had previously been announced that along with Stamkos, captains would include Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid, Washington Capital Alex Ovechkin and former Canadien-turned-current-Nashville Predator P.K. Subban.

