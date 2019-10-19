Price in nets against Blues while Kinkaid will face the Wild
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) on a breakaway during third period NHL hockey action Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 1:27PM EDT
Carey Price will be in nets when the Canadiens take on the Blues in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Claude Julien said he intends to use both his goalies this weekend as the Habs play back-to-back games. Keith Kinkaid will get the start on Sunday when the team takes on the Wild in Minnesota.
Julien announced one other lineup change. Defenceman Christian Folin will be in the lineup on Saturday, taking the place of rookie Cale Fleury, who is suffering from an undisclosed injury.
Latest Montreal News
- Mac the Moose, rest easy: Quebec monument won't challenge for world's tallest moose statue
- Romeo Dallaire joining lawsuit against government over anti-malaria drug
- Price in nets against Blues while Kinkaid will face the Wild
- Bloc Quebecois strikes chord with focus on provincial pride, not sovereignty
- Botched drug deal leads to downtown stabbing; suspect still at large