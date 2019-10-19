

The Canadian Press





Carey Price will be in nets when the Canadiens take on the Blues in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Claude Julien said he intends to use both his goalies this weekend as the Habs play back-to-back games. Keith Kinkaid will get the start on Sunday when the team takes on the Wild in Minnesota.

Julien announced one other lineup change. Defenceman Christian Folin will be in the lineup on Saturday, taking the place of rookie Cale Fleury, who is suffering from an undisclosed injury.