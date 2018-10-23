

CTV Montreal





Carey Price has continued to carve his name into the Montreal Canadiens’ record books, surpassing a record held by Jacques Plante and another set by Patrick Roy.

In a matchup against the Calgary Flames Tuesday night, Price became the most-used goalie in the history of the franchise for regular-season games.

It happened in the 13th minute of the first period, when Price hit the 33,224-minute mark played in regular season games.

The record was broken during his 564th career game, while Plante only needed 556 games to get there – from 1952 to 1963.

This is the second time in just over six months that Price overtook one of Plante’s prestigious goaltending records – he played his 557th career game on April 3.

Meanwhile the win over the Flames was the 289th victory of his career, which allowed him to overtake Patrick Roy in second place among Canadiens history.

Plante is still the leader in that respect, with 314 wins.

"It's a nice experience," said Price about his achievements. "It was a beautiful evening and everyone played well. We faced a bit of adversity in the third period, but it was a great effort on the part of all players."

With a file from The Canadian Press