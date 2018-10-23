

Carey Price has continued to carve his name into the Montreal Canadiens’ record books, surpassing another record held by Jacques Plante.

In a matchup against the Calgary Flames Tuesday night, Price became the most-used goalie in the history of the franchise for regular-season games.

It happened in the 13th minute of the first period, when Price hit the 33,224-minute mark played in regular season games.

The record was broken during his 564th career game, while Plante only needed 556 games to get there – from 1952 to 1963.

This is the second time in just over six months that Price overtook one of Plante’s prestigious goaltending records – he played his 557th career game on April 3.

And there's another record on the horizon for Price: If the Habs beat the Flames Tuesday night, it will be his 289th career victory, the same number as Patrick Roy and second place in the Canadiens history.

Plante is the leader with 314 career wins.

