MONTREAL -- A study on the presence of English in Quebec's French-language universities shows most programs are actually offered exclusively in French, the Conseil supérieur de la langue française (CSLF) found.

The council looked at the amount of English training offered at Quebec's 15 French-language universities and discovered that nearly nine out of ten programs were entirely in French.

Of the 2,713 programs identified in the study, more than 88.5 per cent offered training exclusively in French, meaning just 11.5 per cent offered an English component.

The report, released Thursday, looked at the possible presence of English in various ways, including assignments, required readings, examinations, course outlines, course materials, seminars and theses.

Nevertheless, the council laments the fact that English plays an important role when it comes to academic research and scholarly publications.

Last month, a study conducted with Acfas, an association that promotes research and innovation in the French-speaking world, reported there is a lack of support and recognition, heavier administration and teaching duties, as well as difficulties in organizing scientific events in French.

The study notes there is a pressure to publish in English and denounces the increasing use of English for grant applications and the disadvantage, in some cases, when applications are submitted in French.

The authors of the CSLF study point out there is a trend in many western countries where English is not the national language to offer bilingual training, resulting in its dominance in the economic, social and cultural worlds.

The CSLF admits that the use of English in the province's French universities seems to be less than is expected from institutions attempting to attract an international clientele.

The study concludes that offering English-language training at French-language universities in Quebec is a phenomenon that needs constant observation.

It justifies this by pointing out the significant appeal of English in various domains, its impact on university training, as well as on a student's language practices and the future of French in Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2021.