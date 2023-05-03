Premier Legault visits flood-ravaged areas in Charlevoix, Que.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has scheduled meetings on Wednesday in Charlevoix, one of the regions of Quebec most affected by the flooding of recent days.

Some municipalities already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding occurred in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudière, Mauricie and Charlevoix.

At around 9:20 a.m., the head of government will meet with civil and municipal authorities in Baie-Saint-Paul. For the occasion, he will be accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré, Kariane Bourassa.

About 30 minutes later, the premier and Bourassa will visit an area affected by the flooding in Baie-Saint-Paul.

Legault will then hold a press scrum in Baie-Saint-Paul at 10:15 a.m.

On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel and Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale, Jonatan Julien, held meetings in Baie-Saint-Paul. Bonnardel said he believed the worst was over after the violent flooding of the Rivière du Gouffre, but he reminded the public that further rainfall was expected in the Charlevoix region by Environment Canada.

On Wednesday morning, authorities were still without news of two firefighters who disappeared on Monday in Saint-Urbain, about fifteen kilometres from Baie-Saint-Paul. They were probably swept away by the raging waters while trying to help flood victims.

On Tuesday, a helicopter, drones, the Canadian Coast Guard and dozens of patrol boats from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called upon to continue the search in the hope of finding the two men.

Legault's schedule says that after his meetings in Charlevoix, he will be back in Quebec City Wednesday afternoon for a cabinet meeting at 1 p.m. and a caucus of MPs at 6:30 p.m.