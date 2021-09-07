MONTREAL -- The Legault government will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec on Tuesday as the province recorded a spike in hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé, and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda are expected to address the media at a news conference at 1 p.m. The update comes one full week after Quebec introduced its new vaccine passport for non-essential services.

On Tuesday, the province reported 515 new COVID-19 cases as well as an increase of 24 new hospitalizations. The vast majority of the new cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

— This is a developing story that will be updated.