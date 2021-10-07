QUEBEC CITY -- Premier François Legault announced that he is beginning a new parliamentary session on Oct. 19.



According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the new parliamentary session will "will be an opportunity to prepare Quebec for the post-pandemic period."



The new session will begin with an inaugural address.



"The past year and a half has transformed us and brought to the forefront critical issues for Quebec. In addition to finishing our 2018 commitments, we must begin, right now, the major changes of the coming years," said Legault in the news release.

