MONTREAL -- There were still 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec upon waking up on Saturday.

Sante Quebec did not report new figures in the morning.

However, the situation is constantly changing.

As he has been doing since the start of the crisis, Quebec Premier Francois Legault will provide an update at 1 p.m.

He will be joined by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Danielle McCann, and the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda.

As for the spread of coronavirus across the province, the regions of Montreal (31), Estrie (26) and Montérégie (21) have the most confirmed cases of the disease, among the 139 Quebecers affected, including one death in the Lanaudière region.

According to statistics from Friday, 10 people were hospitalized, including six in intensive care.

ADDED INFO-CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

The general number remains 1 877 644-4545, but it is now possible to dial 644-4545 preceded by your area code, such as 418 in Quebec or 514 in Montreal, followed by 644-4545.

This line is for those who are concerned for their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 - the main ones being fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Nurses will make appointments, if necessary, at screening clinics.

CTV News has an active map on its National site with numbers of cases that is updated regularly.

As of Saturday morning, the numbers are as follows:

Canadian cases: 1147

Canadian deaths: 15 (9 BC,1 AB, 2 ON, 1 QC, 1 ABROAD)

Canadian recovered: 15 (6 ON, 2 AB, 6 BC, 1 QC)

BC 349

ONTARIO 377

ALBERTA 195

QUE 139

SASK 26

MANITOBA 17

NOVA SCOTIA 15

NB 11

NFLD 4

PEI 2

REPATRIATED 12 (2 more cases today at CFB Trenton)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 21, 2020.

With files from CTV News.