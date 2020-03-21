Premier Legault to make update as Quebecers wake up to 139 COVID-19 cases
MONTREAL -- There were still 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec upon waking up on Saturday.
Sante Quebec did not report new figures in the morning.
However, the situation is constantly changing.
As he has been doing since the start of the crisis, Quebec Premier Francois Legault will provide an update at 1 p.m.
He will be joined by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Danielle McCann, and the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda.
As for the spread of coronavirus across the province, the regions of Montreal (31), Estrie (26) and Montérégie (21) have the most confirmed cases of the disease, among the 139 Quebecers affected, including one death in the Lanaudière region.
According to statistics from Friday, 10 people were hospitalized, including six in intensive care.
ADDED INFO-CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS
The general number remains 1 877 644-4545, but it is now possible to dial 644-4545 preceded by your area code, such as 418 in Quebec or 514 in Montreal, followed by 644-4545.
This line is for those who are concerned for their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 - the main ones being fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Nurses will make appointments, if necessary, at screening clinics.
CTV News has an active map on its National site with numbers of cases that is updated regularly.
As of Saturday morning, the numbers are as follows:
- Canadian cases: 1147
- Canadian deaths: 15 (9 BC,1 AB, 2 ON, 1 QC, 1 ABROAD)
- Canadian recovered: 15 (6 ON, 2 AB, 6 BC, 1 QC)
- BC 349
- ONTARIO 377
- ALBERTA 195
- QUE 139
- SASK 26
- MANITOBA 17
- NOVA SCOTIA 15
- NB 11
- NFLD 4
- PEI 2
- REPATRIATED 12 (2 more cases today at CFB Trenton)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 21, 2020.
With files from CTV News.