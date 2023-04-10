Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy

François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online.

"Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale," Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Côté published on the Journal de Montréal website.

The tweet in question is a quote from the column.

Le catholicisme a aussi engendré chez nous une culture de la solidarité qui nous distingue à l’échelle continentale.https://t.co/Et3mqiFgyd — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 10, 2023

Liberal MNA and Official Opposition Education Critic Marwah Rizqy called out the premier, reminding him of his "duty of reserve and neutrality as premier of all Quebecers in our secular state."

"Mr. premier, we all sometimes make a tweet that we regret. Not many people will mind if you remove this one before it goes into a spin," she posted mid-morning.

M. le premier ministre, il nous arrive tous de faire un gazouillis que nous regrettons. Pas grand monde vous tiendra rigueur de retirer celui-ci avant que ça part en vrille. Vous avez un devoir de réserve & de neutralité à titre de PM de tous les Québécois dans notre État laïque. https://t.co/YoDEkdfTP4 — Marwah Rizqy (@marwahrizqy) April 10, 2023

The post was shared by her colleague from Westmount-Saint-Louis, Jennifer Maccarone.

The Liberal MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji, called Legault's tweet "a prime minister who supposedly advocates the secularism of the state."

Un premier ministre qui supposément prône la laïcité de l’état.



Quel manque de jugement!#AssNat https://t.co/wZDNeLxfkM — Monsef Derraji (@monsefderraji) April 10, 2023

Many internet users also reacted negatively to the premier's message, which comes just days after Education Minister Bernard Drainville called some schools to order by banning them from setting up rooms for prayer in school.