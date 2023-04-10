Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy

Pope Francis arrives meeting Quebec Premier François Legault during his papal visit across Canada in Quebec City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bernard Brault Pope Francis arrives meeting Quebec Premier François Legault during his papal visit across Canada in Quebec City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bernard Brault

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?

Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon