MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault is expressing concern about violence against women, both physical and mental.

After the ministers' council on Wednesday, he announced that he had called on the Minister responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest to come up with an action plan against domestic violence.

The move comes on the heels of the triple-murder-suicide in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Dec. 10.

The premier also encouraged victims of cyberbullying to file a police complaint, reacting to calls made in the past few days by two MNAs, namely Christine Labrie of Québec solidaire and the CAQ's Nathalie Roy. Both said they have been victims of hate messages on social networks.