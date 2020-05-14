MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault will spend a busy Thursday in Montreal.

Legault will have a private meeting with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante at 11 a.m. at Legault's Montreal office.

At 1 p.m., Legault will hold his regular daily COVID-19 press briefing at Place des arts.

He will be joined at the press conference by Plante, Quebec national director of public health Horacio Arruda, Montreal regional director of public health Mylene Drouin and Chantal Rouleau, the Quebec minister responsible for the Montreal area.

At 4:30 p.m., Legault will hold a private meeting with the heads of Montreal's regional health and social services agencies at the Palais des Congres.

Finally, at 6 p.m. Legault will take part in a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers of all Canada's province's and regions.

Legault's visit to Montreal brings him to the epicentre of COVID-19 in Quebec, where more than 2,000 people have died of the disease during the pandemic, more than 60 per cent of the COVID-19 fatalities in the province.

The Greater Montreal area - including Laval and the South Shore - remains the only region in the province where elementary schools, daycares and non-essential stores remain closed.

They are scheduled to reopen May 25, but Legault has said he would not hesitate to push that date back if the COVID-19 situation in the area remains precarious.

This is a developing story that will be updated.