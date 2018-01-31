

CTV Montreal





It's beginning to feel a lot like an election campaign even though the provincial election is eight months away.

The Liberal caucus is meeting in Quebec City this week and Premier Philippe Couillard seems to be working out strategies to connect with voters.

On Tuesday night at a speech to party members Couillard took aim at Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault, and he continued that line of thought Wednesday morning on his way into the National Assembly.

Couillard said if the people of Quebec really want a change of government, they shouldn't look to the CAQ.

"Change for what? For what in the next years? For a party that has no deep convictions, that keeps switching its opinions according to the wind and the polls?" said Couillard.

Legault wasn't amused by Couillard's comments, and accused the premier of launching a fear campaign.

He also called the Liberal government "used up," saying it's been in power for 15 years -- although Couillard's government was elected in 2014, following a short-lived Parti Quebecois government.

Recent polls show the CAQ is gaining support, especially among francophones.

A Leger poll conducted for Le Devoir and released Saturday showed the CAQ would win 39 per cent of votes in the province, which would be enough for a majority of seats in the National Assembly.



Still, a pumped-up Couillard received a warm welcome from his MNAs as he entered the National Assembly Wednesday.

“I think people are in good spirits, we saw it last night and you're going to see it today again,” said Deputy Premier Dominique Anglade.

Couillard is asking Quebecers for another four-year mandate.

“We're asking for a second one. We have already significantly changed Quebec for the better, and we want to go even further in the next term,” he said.

Liberal MNA Robert Poeti said the government’s now in a position to give money back to Quebecers – because it doesn’t need as much as Quebecers gave.

“Honestly what the premier explained is the stability of the economy, and in Quebec now we have the choice and we have enough money to invest where we want,” he said.

The CAQ pounced on that assertion; calling it an admission the Liberals overtaxed Quebecers.

Couillard stuck to his guns.

“Why can we return money back to Quebecers? Because the economy is doing so well that we have much more income than we anticipated we would have, therefore we are returning part of it to them, in tax cuts for example,” he said.