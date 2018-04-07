

The Canadian Press





For about 350 young adults, Saturday morning was spent in discussion.

Premier Philippe Couillard had some heated exchanges with young potential voters on Saturday morning at an annual event organized by Force Jeunesse.

The subjects ranged from legalizing cannabis to the future of education. Even Artificial Intelligence was on the menu.

The thirteenth annual ‘Rencontres Maitres Chez Vous’ brought together the youth with representatives from all walks of political life.

“It’s really creating a space for debate and for exchange between the youth and the decision makers of society,” said Force Jeunesse President Sophie Tremblay.

“Sometimes you arrive and you believe in a perspective or point of view, and then once you listen and you exchange with everyone else you can exchange your position or review the way you see things,” Tremblay said.

Tremblay said Couillard gave a hint of some of the priorities he will put forward during the campaign with regards to youth, including a focus on public finance management, education and environmental issues.

Couillard said he won’t campaign on his past record, “even if it’s admirable.”

The premier responded to several questions from young voters regarding the government’s refusal to reform the voting system and the viability of the REM light-rail system.

Others asked him about the potential for a $15 minimum wage and investments in private daycares.

For Jonah Presser, one of the participants, the day provided the opportunity to network while also learning about those around him.

“I’m learning about my contemporaries,” he said. “Learning about why people think this way, how they think this way, and where they think Quebec should go.”

With an election just six months away, there was no shortage of healthy discussions and ideas being floated around.

“People are really here because they have concerns, they have beliefs and they want to make sure that debate is alive,” said Fernand Le Fevre, another seminar participant.

Lefevre said the forum helps challenge his thoughts while keeping his mind open.

“[It] kind of helps make sure you’re staying sharp and you’re up to date on what people are thinking province-wide in a variety of different contexts.

With files from The Canadian Press.