Premier announces extension of Highway 19 in Laval
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 4:34PM EDT
The Couillard government will authorize the extension of Highway 19 to allow better traffic flow between Laval and Bois-des-Filions, just north of Montreal - a project that has been on the table for more than 40 years.
During this afternoon's announcement in Laval, Premier Philippe Couillard argued that there was no longer any backtracking at this point.
The project involves the construction of three lanes in each direction, some of which will be reserved for buses, electric vehicles and carpooling.
