A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for a man facing charges he systematically harassed the sister of a famous tennis player.

Danny Arsenault is accused of sending thousands of messages to Charlotte Bouchard, the younger sister of Eugenie Bouchard.

Charlotte Bouchard testified in court about what she went through, but as is frequently the case during preliminary hearings, the court ordered a publication ban on her testimony and some other evidence that was presented.

What can be reported is that Arsenault started sending Bouchard messages in 2014 and that she went to police in September 2017.

Since filing her complaints, Bouchard has told several media outlets that she feared for her safety.

Police arrested Arsenault in February 2018.

Arsenault, a 40-year-old man who lives in Verdun, represented himself during the preliminary hearing.

However, given the nature of the charges against him, Arsenault is not allowed to question Bouchard directly.

Because of that a legal aid lawyer was present to assist Arsenault during the hearing.