

CTV Montreal





A preliminary hearing is underway for a Montreal police officer charged with manslaughter.

Christian Gilbert was a member of the tactical squad that raided a Montreal North apartment in 2016 in order to round up a gang of drug dealers.

During the raid Bony Jean-Pierre attempted to flee over a balcony, and as he was doing so he was shot in the head with a plastic bullet.

His death, several days later in hospital, prompted a riot in Montreal North that saw the local police station vandalized.

Dany Villanueva, whose brother was killed by a police officer several years, was arrested during the raid.

Since the charges were filed Gilbert was reassigned to an administrative role within the police force and has the full support of the police union.

"We have to recall that it was a risky operation against street gang members, especially the Bloods," said union chief Yves Francoeur.

"For the rest we are going to let the court decide what will happen."

As is standard practice during a preliminary hearing, the evidence presented is subject to a publication ban.

If the judge decides the evidence presented is sufficient, the case will proceed to trial where all evidence will eventually be disclosed.