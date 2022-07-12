Prehospital trauma triage leaves much to be desired, study says

Prehospital trauma triage leaves much to be desired, study says

Paramedics deliver a person to a Montreal hospital on a stretcher, on December 29, 2021. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Paramedics deliver a person to a Montreal hospital on a stretcher, on December 29, 2021. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race

Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon