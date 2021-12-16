With at least 3,700 new cases expected to be announced on Friday, the Quebec government has announced a series of renewed restrictions including reduced capacity at businesses, bars and restaurants and a delayed return to classes for secondary and post-secondary students.

Because of the record-breaking numbers, "we must act," Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday, announcing a slew of public health rules the province is tightening ahead of Christmas, to take effect Monday.

"In this fight that we're waging, it's not enough to just get vaccinated," he said.

The province has a goal of reducing contacts by 50 per cent, he said. That means halving capacity wherever possible across the province.

"First of all, businesses -- we are going to be reducing the capacity to 50 per cent, and bars, restaurants, showrooms, theatres, we're also going to reduce capacity at 50 per cent," he said.

Places of worship will be reduced also to 50 per cent capacity and will be capped at 250 attendees. Vaccine passports will also now be required at places of worship.

Schools' reopening after the holidays will also be delayed, but only for high schools, and only by a week -- primary schools will be back on schedule.

High school students, who were expected back on Jan. 3, will instead do remote learning for a week and return in person on Jan. 10, Legault said.

Christmas gatherings will also be halved, from the previously announced 20-person cap to a 10-person cap, Legault said. However, he urged people to avoid gathering if they can avoid it, and to take precautions.

"Even 10 people have to be very prudent and just do what is absolutely necessary. There are risks in homes," he said.

"First of all, it's important to say that you know, airing out is important -- to open, you know, a window in the house, to have air circulation," he said, "and to be very, very prudent with vulnerable people."

At bars, dancing and karaoke will also be forbidden again, after briefly being permitted for the last month or so.

RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS

The announcement comes one day after Legault noted he was looking "at all the possibilities" when it comes to in-home gatherings for the holidays.

Infection numbers have risen dramatically this week to Friday's predicted record-breaking number. A daily count of 3,700 would top, by far, Quebec highest daily count so far throughout the pandemic -- the previous record was 2,880, on Jan. 6, 2021.

The new Omicron variant is also spreading quickly, with DNA testing only starting to show its prevalence, public health officials have said.

Thursday, they recorded two more confirmed Omicron variant cases, for a total of 13, and 105 additional presumptive cases, for a total of 129.

There are 17,400 active cases of COVID-19 in Quebec at this time.