Prayer areas in Quebec schools: group requests injunction to suspend ban

A civil liberties group and a Muslim advocacy organization are asking the Superior Court in Montreal on Tuesday for an injunction suspending the ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools.

Lawyers for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims argued Tuesday that the ban, decreed by the Minister of Education, would cause serious and irreparable harm if not suspended while the legal challenge is heard on its merits.

At the end of April, Minister Bernard Drainville prohibited public school administrations from providing students with spaces for prayer. The minister stated that students would still be allowed to pray quietly and discreetly.

But the two organizations argue that for Muslims, this is not an option. They believe that students' constitutional rights to freedom of religion and dignity are being violated, because these young people are being forced to leave the school grounds to practice their religion.

The Quebec government, for its part, maintains that this measure preserves the secular character of public schools. Government attorneys are scheduled to argue the case in court later Tuesday.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 13, 2023.