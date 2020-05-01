MONTREAL -- With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the airline industry particularly hard, airplane engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada announced more than 340 job cuts in Quebec on Friday.

The Unifor union said in a statement the 343 layoffs would be effective as of May 22. The cuts also include employees opting for early retirement.

Pratt & Whitney Canada employees around 2,400 unionized workers in Quebec, with most of those jobs being in Longueuil, Mirabel and the Laurentians.

Negotiations between the company and Unifor had been ongoing for several days before the announcement. Last week, the union estimated layoffs could affect between 20 and 30 per cent of the unionized workforce, or up to 720 people.

Pratt & Whitney Canada management declined to comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.