

CTV Montreal





A Parti Quebecois government would restore public coverage of the first round of in vitro fertilization, previously abolished by the Liberal government.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee made the announcement Friday at the Hotel-Dieu hospital in Monteregie.

The public system of in vitro fertilization ended in 2015, after Health Minister Gaetan Barrette adopted Bill 20.

According to the PQ, resinstating the program would come at a cost of $31 million.

Also among Lisee's health-focused propositions was extending CLSC hours of operation - instead closing at 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Lisee also wants specialized nurse practicioners to be able to work independently, and overall, stop the centralization of the province's health care network.

Following the announcement, Lisee was expected to continue his rounds of the province. By evening, he will be in Repentigny to open their Oktoberfest activities.