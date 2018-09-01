

The Canadian Press





The Parti Quebecois has vowed to take on Air Canada, should they be voted into power on Oct. 1.

The PQ promised to create a Bureau of Consumer Protection, with an eye towards ensuring no company can monopolize a market and drive up prices.

The party also said it would introduce floor prices for flight tickets in Quebec’s regions to prevent Air Canada from undercutting prices on new airlines who want to break into a regional market.

The two proposals have been raised by the PQ in the past.