Featured Video
PQ vows to end Air Canada monopoly in Quebec's regions
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 10:06AM EDT
The Parti Quebecois has vowed to take on Air Canada, should they be voted into power on Oct. 1.
The PQ promised to create a Bureau of Consumer Protection, with an eye towards ensuring no company can monopolize a market and drive up prices.
The party also said it would introduce floor prices for flight tickets in Quebec’s regions to prevent Air Canada from undercutting prices on new airlines who want to break into a regional market.
The two proposals have been raised by the PQ in the past.
Latest Montreal News
- PQ vows to end Air Canada monopoly in Quebec's regions
- August temps among hottest in Quebec history: Environment Canada
- Al's Pipkin the hero in 21-11 win over Redblacks
- Consent on campus: Concordia fraternity opts for consent training
- Attempted murder in Chomedey: Victim found unconscious on sidewalk