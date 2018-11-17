

CTV Montreal





Jean-François Lisée is being tasked with trying to explain the PQ’s electoral defeat in the Quebec election.

He is taking part in a PQ conference in Montreal Saturday, where they will break down what happened leading up to Oct. 1. The resigning leader of the party will share his thoughts, behind closed doors, nearly seven weeks after the defeat of his party in the general election.

The PQ’s showing was one of the worst in its history: the party won only 17 per cent of the vote and elected only 10 MNAs, faring worse than the polls had predicted. Lisée himself lost his riding of Rosemont to Québec solidaire’s star candidate Vincent Marissal.

PQ parliamentary leader Pascal Bérubé and president Gabrielle Lemieux will both attend the event and will meet the media in the afternoon.

- with files from La presse canadienne