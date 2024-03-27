PQ says Quebec Tel Aviv office 'lacks openness'

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is accusing CAQ International Relations Minister Martine Biron of lacking openness and transparency in the controversy surrounding the opening of a Quebec office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The minister has always argued that the office, opened just before the conflict between Israel and Hamas, would serve as a gateway to the Middle East to do business with Turkey, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.

However, internal documents obtained by the PQ do not mention any regional strategy.

The Canadian Press was able to consult the document, which has been redacted in places.

The documents mention a number of reasons for having diplomatic representation in Israel but nothing about a regional strategy or the office's influence outside the borders of the Jewish state.

According to PQ MNA Pascal Paradis, anyone familiar with international relations knows very well that opening an office in Tel Aviv is not a good idea for fostering relations with countries in the Middle East.