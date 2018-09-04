

The Canadian Press





Parti Quebecois MNA Sylvain Roy will stay on the ballot, even as he begins treatment for throat cancer this week.

Roy said that despite needing to frequently travel to Quebec City for treatments, far from his riding in Gaspesie, he will continue to his candidacy. On Monday, he attended a dinner for party members in the Gaspesie town of Carleton-Sur-Mer.

However, Roy’s future activities will be suspended, though his team will continue campaigning on his behalf.

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee offered his support, expressing admiration for Roy’s tenacity.

Roy said his fight against cancer has inspired him to fight for better health care in the Gaspesie region.

He was first elected to the National Assembly in 2012.